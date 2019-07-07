MILLTOWN, N.J. - Dorothy L. Culp, 89, of Milltown, New Jersey, formerly of San Francisco, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her sister's home in Milltown.

She was born in Shamokin and lived in San Francisco most of her life before moving to Milltown two years ago.

Very highly educated, Dorothy graduated from Shamokin High School in 1947. She graduated from Geisinger Memorial Hospital Nursing School. She received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh honors program and received her master's from University of California, San Francisco.

Dorothy was a registered nurse at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco. After her retirement, she volunteered teaching English as a second language in San Francisco.

She was an avid reader and loved walking the 2-mile walk to the Pacific ocean.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Shervanick, of Milltown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Meta (Whary) Culp; and her brother-in-law Jim Shervanick.

CULP - Dorothy L. Culp, 89, of Milltown, formerly of San Francisco. As per Dorothy's request, services will be private. Contributions may be made in her name to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. Arrangements are entrusted to The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown, N.J. You may sign the online obituary guestbook at www.crabiel.com.