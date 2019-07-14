MIDDLETOWN -Dorothy M. Seroski, 80, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the widow of Walter A. Seroski.

She was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Ranshaw, a daughter of the late Walter J. and Mary (Malick) Karpinski.

Dorothy was a member of Seven Sorrows BVM Catholic Church, where she frequently volunteered her time. She was also a counselor for Birthright and was a foster parent through Catholic Charities. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her loving daughters, Sue Ann, wife of Ted Czotter, and Mary Ann Herrmann; grandchildren, James W. Souders III, Emily S. Czotter and Claire E. Czotter; great-grandchildren, Pierce, Taelyn and Jacob Souders; and her brother, Walter J. Karpinski.

SEROSKI - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at her church, Seven Sorrows BVM Catholic Church, 280 N. Race St., Middletown, with the Rev. Fr. Ted Keating as celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday in the church. Burial will be in Middletown Cemetery, Middletown. Matinchek Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.