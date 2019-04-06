Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dottie" Marinelli.

MOUNT CARMEL - Dorothy June "Dottie" Marinelli, 75, a life-long resident of the Mount Carmel area, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

She was born June 2, 1944, a daughter of Eleanor and Robert Davis.

Dorothy is survived by her eldest son, Joseph, of Mount Carmel; a daughter, Deborah Freeman, of Pine Grove, and her son, Kevin, of Waynesburg; along with a nephew, John Hill and wife, Rita, of Sunbury; eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by both parents; a stepfather, Jacob Raber; and a sister, Patricia, also of Mount Carmel, along with two of her sons, David, of Berwick, and Mark, of Erie.

MARINELLI - Dorothy "Dottie" Marinelli, 75, of Mount Carmel. It was Dorothy's wish to be cremated without any formal service. Those wishing to donate in her memory may do so by donating to the in her name as she was a 14-year breast cancer survivor.