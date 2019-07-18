PAXINOS - Dorothy S. Gass, 86, of 109 Marley Road, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Mount Carmel on Jan. 15, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Mather) Welker.

Dorothy graduated from Shamokin High School in 1950, and attended college at Penn State Ogontz Campus.

On Dec. 28, 1955, in Shamokin, she married Sidney Gass, who survives.

Along with her husband, Dorothy is survived by a son, Joseph Gass, of Harrisburg; a granddaughter, Michelle Gass, of Emsworth; a sister, Peggy Grow, of Paxinos; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Ida Gass; a sister, Betty O'Branovich and her husband, Michael; and a brother-in-law, Harold E. Grow.

GASS - Dorothy S. Gass, 86, of 109 Marley Road, Paxinos. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Oak Grove Cemetery, Paxinos, with Pastor Karyn Fisher officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, visit www.farrowfh.com.