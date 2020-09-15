LEESBURG, Fla. - Dorothy (Webber) Schell, 99, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Avante Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Leesburg, Florida, where she had been a resident since 2010.

She was married to Daniel Webber, who preceded her in death in 1968. Together, they had two sons, John and Ned Webber.

Dot lived most of her life in the Shamokin area until she relocated to Harrisburg in 1973, where she met and eventually married Ed Schell, an established baker in Harrisburg. They resided in Harrisburg until they moved permanently to The Villages in Florida in 1987.

Dot worked at various jobs in Shamokin, including The Fun Shop and Tobias clothing store.

Dot was a wonderful mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She also enjoyed dancing and playing board games and she loved a good joke.

She is survived by two grandsons, Seth Webber and his wife, Anna, of Austin, Texas, and their two children, Elliot Rose and Parker Smith Webber, and Ned Oakes (Webber) Nestico and his wife, Kimberly, and their children, Oakes and Nico Hollis Nestico, of Marion Heights; and a stepson, Edward Schell, pf Pompano Beach, Florida.

In addition to her first husband, Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; and both of her sons, John and Ned.

Dorothy was laid to rest Aug. 14 at Bushnell National Cemetery, Florida.