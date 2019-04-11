DERRY TOWNSHIP - Dorothy V. (Hornberger) Tehansky, 80, of Derry Township, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Shamokin on March 10, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Bryan and Temperence (Cooper) Hornberger.

Dorothy was a homemaker and worked at the former Gladstone Lollipop Factory. She was a member of Seven Sorrows BVM Catholic Church, Middletown, and liked doing crossword puzzles, watching birds, caring for her family and dogs and, at a younger age, dancing.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Tehansky Sr.; a daughter, Cathy A. Tehansky Weidensaul; a sister; and four brothers.

Dorothy is survived by her son, George J. Tehansky Jr., of Hummelstown; four grandchildren, Melissa Snyder and her husband, John, of Lake Stevens, Washington, Christopher Weidensaul, of Middletown, Mariah Leader, of Mount Joy and Eden Tehansky, of Hummelstown.

###

TEHANSKY - Dorothy V. (Hornberger) Tehansky, 80, of Derry Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the Seven Sorrows BVM Catholic Church, 280 N. Race St., Middletown, with The Rev. Edward J. Keating as celebrant. Interment will be in the Hershey Cemetery. Friends are invited for a viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of the services Monday at the church. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the , 1019 Mumma Road, Wormleysburg 17043 or to the , 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill 17011. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.