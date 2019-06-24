SHAMOKIN - Dreama D. Thomas, 62, of 4601 Upper Road, passed away in her home on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
THOMAS - Dreama D. Thomas, 62, of 4601 Upper Road, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Memorial contributions to defray funeral costs may be made to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.