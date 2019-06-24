The News Item

Dreama D. Thomas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dreama D. Thomas.
Service Information
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA
17872
(570)-648-8141
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHAMOKIN - Dreama D. Thomas, 62, of 4601 Upper Road, passed away in her home on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

###

THOMAS - Dreama D. Thomas, 62, of 4601 Upper Road, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Memorial contributions to defray funeral costs may be made to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.
Published in The News Item on June 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.