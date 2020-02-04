WILBURTON - Dwayne E. Wetzel, 49, of Wilburton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 3, 1970, in Shamokin, a son of the late George Wetzel and June (Feger) and Ronald Martello.

Dwayne graduated from Mount Carmel High School and attended the Vo-Tech in the machine shop.

He worked as an operator at International Paper for many years.

Dwayne was a member of the Clover Hose, Atlas and Natalie Fire Companies.

He was also a member of the Mount Carmel Eagles where he played and was on a shuffleboard team. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers.

Along with Dwayne's parents, he was preceded in death by nephews, Leon Fite Jr. and Darrel Fite; a niece, Brenda Bendas-Costa; and he is finally now with his cousin, Scotty Weikel.

Surviving are his companion of 13 years and love of his life, Liz Jones, of Wilburton; a step-daughter, Kaitlin Jones, of Bloomsburg; brothers and sisters, Leon Fite Sr. and fiance, Sharon, of Frackville, Annette Beury and fiance, Ken, of Atlas, Mel Wetzel and fiance, Linda, of Coal Run, Rennee Lahr and husband, Joey, of Mount Carmel; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Also surviving are his fur babies/dogs, Tucker, Abbey and Ody.

WETZEL - Dwayne E. Wetzel, 49, of Wilburton. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, both at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth, FD, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.