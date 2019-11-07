COAL TOWNSHIP - E. Janet Fellin, 80, of 306 state Route 2026, Coal Township, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Coal Run, the daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel (Kerstetter) Wolfgang.

She was the valedictorian of the Coal Township Class of 1956. Many years later, she was valedictorian of her class at McCann School of Business.

She worked at L.CO Cabinets, of Trevorton Road; K-9 Furniture, of Centralia; and Shroyer's Dress Co., of Shamokin, and she was elected as Coal Township tax collector until she retired.

On March 31, 1961, she married the late George D Simon.

On Oct. 7, 1967, she married the late John Victor Fellin Jr. at Methodist Church in Kulpmont.

She was a member of Johnston City United Methodist Church until its closing and currently a member of Trevorton United Methodist Church.

She was an avid Penn State fan who traveled the country to watch them play. She was a founding member and officer of the Anthracite Penn State Club. She was an officer of the Coal Township Class of 1956 for many years and spearheaded the shelf sitter fundraisers for her class and other groups in the area. She enjoyed playing the piano at the former Johnston City United Methodist Church, Ranshaw.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John Victor Fellin III, and his wife, Sharon, with whom she resided; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tammie (Simon) Catley and Lori (Simon) Smoogen and her husband, Bill; grandchildren, Caitlin, Michelle and Victoria Fellin, Joshua and Kayla Ressler, Trista Simon, Justin Catley; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph and Charlie Wolfgang; a sister, Linda Wolfgang; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Wolfgang, and two sisters, Beverly Kerstetter and Joan Baskin.

FELLIN - E. Janet Fellin, 80, of 306 State Route 2026, Coal Township. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, with a funeral service to follow, at the former Johnston City United Methodist Church, 200 Main St., Ranshaw 17866. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Shamokin Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin 17872; Trevorton United Methodist Church, 547 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.