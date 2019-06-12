COAL TOWNSHIP - Earl L. "Butch" Snyder II, 73, of 203 Center St., passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Shamokin, a son of the late Earl L. and Lillian (Heckman) Snyder.

Earl was married to the former Donna Martin, who survives.

Earl was a graduate of Shamokin High School. He retired from Deluxe Modular Homes, Berwick.

He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Coal Township, Ralpho Fish and Game, Keystone Fish and Game and West Cameron Nimrods.

Butch was an avid fisherman and hunter.

In addition to his wife, Donna, Earl is survived by a daughter, Debra; a sister, Shirley Guyer, of Mifflinburg; a brother, Robert Snyder, of Mount Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Denise, and a brother, Wayne Snyder.

