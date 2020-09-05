MECHANICSBURG - Earlene Y. Ford, ND, CFR:NC, 78, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, in East Pennsboro Township.

Earlene was born in Mount Carmel, to the late Earl and Alice (Williams) Miller.

She was a retired doctor of naturopathy and homeopathic foot reflexologist, a licensed minister of the Gospel, chaplain for the Upper Allen Fire Department, a member of Christian Life Assembly, in Camp Hill, and a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. Earlene would independently distribute meals to the homeless in Harrisburg and was always an advocate for the homeless and needy.

She was the widow of Jack Ford and is survived by her children, Thomas Berry Jr. and his wife, Jen, of York, and Michiel Rodriguez and her husband, Carlos, of Jonestown; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter.

FORD - Earlene Y. Ford, ND, CFR:NC, 78, of Mechanicsburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill. Viewing will be from noon until time of service Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Rolling Green Cemetery, Lower Allen Township. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Earlene's memory to Bridges of Peace, P.O. Box 410037 Melbourne, FL 32941-0037 or https://www.bridgesforpeace.com. To send messages of condolence to Earlene's family or for driving directions, visit www.Parthemore.com.