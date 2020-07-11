SUNBURY - Edith Lesher, 82, of Sunbury, and formerly of Dornsife, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Trevorton, July 17, 1937, a daughter of the late Wilbert and Katie (Goodman) Gilligbauer.

She was a 1955 graduate of Trevorton High School.

On July 7, 1975, Edith married Lamar Lesher.

Edith is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Joe Adams Jr., of Sunbury; a son and daughter-in-law, Lamar Jr. and Mae Lesher, of Dornsife; five grandchildren, Katrina, Morgan and Levi Lesher, and Kylyn and Michale Adams; a sister, Joyce Dent; and a brother, Raymond Gilligbauer.

LESHER - Edith Lesher, 82, of Sunbury, and formerly of Dornsife. A funeral service will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station, 5901 State Route 225, Shamokin 17872. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.