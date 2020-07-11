1/
Edith Lesher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SUNBURY - Edith Lesher, 82, of Sunbury, and formerly of Dornsife, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Trevorton, July 17, 1937, a daughter of the late Wilbert and Katie (Goodman) Gilligbauer.

She was a 1955 graduate of Trevorton High School.

On July 7, 1975, Edith married Lamar Lesher.

Edith is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Joe Adams Jr., of Sunbury; a son and daughter-in-law, Lamar Jr. and Mae Lesher, of Dornsife; five grandchildren, Katrina, Morgan and Levi Lesher, and Kylyn and Michale Adams; a sister, Joyce Dent; and a brother, Raymond Gilligbauer.

LESHER - Edith Lesher, 82, of Sunbury, and formerly of Dornsife. A funeral service will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station, 5901 State Route 225, Shamokin 17872. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-5655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved