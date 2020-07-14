1/
Edmond E. Madison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ATLAS - Edmond E. Madison, 62 of 304 E. Columbia Ave., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

He was born in Marlinton, West Virginia, Sept. 2, 1957, a son of the late Russell and Bertha (Tipton) Madison.

He was a 1977 graduate of Tygarts Valley High School, in Mill Creek, West Virginia.

Edmond served his country in the U.S. Army from 1977 until 1979, and the U.S. Army Reserves from 1979 until 1981.

On May 16, 2003, in Shamokin, he married Charlotte (Lutcavage) Madison, who preceded him in death Sept. 6, 2013.

Edmond had last been employed at International Paper, in Mount Carmel Township, where he was a machine operator.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are two stepsons, Peter Madison and his wife, Cathy, of Kulpmont, and James Madison, of Marion Heights; two granddaughters, Brianna Madison, of Mount Carmel, and Karli Madison, of Natalie; two brothers, James Madison, of Atlas, and Preston Madison, of West Virginia; two sisters, Brenda Cogar and Peggy Smalles, both of West Virginia; two foster brothers, Allen Church and Charles Church, of West Virginia; a sister, Joan Lunsford, of West Virginia; a sister-in-law, Maria Birster, of Locust Gap; a brother-in-law, Edward Polomski, of Mount Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster parents, Daniel and Geneva Church; two foster brothers, Harold and Robert Church; and a foster sister, Caroline Church.

MADISON - Edmond E. Madison, 62 of 304 E. Columbia Ave., Atlas. Funeral services with be private and held at the convenience of the family. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guest book at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved