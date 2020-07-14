ATLAS - Edmond E. Madison, 62 of 304 E. Columbia Ave., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

He was born in Marlinton, West Virginia, Sept. 2, 1957, a son of the late Russell and Bertha (Tipton) Madison.

He was a 1977 graduate of Tygarts Valley High School, in Mill Creek, West Virginia.

Edmond served his country in the U.S. Army from 1977 until 1979, and the U.S. Army Reserves from 1979 until 1981.

On May 16, 2003, in Shamokin, he married Charlotte (Lutcavage) Madison, who preceded him in death Sept. 6, 2013.

Edmond had last been employed at International Paper, in Mount Carmel Township, where he was a machine operator.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are two stepsons, Peter Madison and his wife, Cathy, of Kulpmont, and James Madison, of Marion Heights; two granddaughters, Brianna Madison, of Mount Carmel, and Karli Madison, of Natalie; two brothers, James Madison, of Atlas, and Preston Madison, of West Virginia; two sisters, Brenda Cogar and Peggy Smalles, both of West Virginia; two foster brothers, Allen Church and Charles Church, of West Virginia; a sister, Joan Lunsford, of West Virginia; a sister-in-law, Maria Birster, of Locust Gap; a brother-in-law, Edward Polomski, of Mount Carmel; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster parents, Daniel and Geneva Church; two foster brothers, Harold and Robert Church; and a foster sister, Caroline Church.

MADISON - Edmond E. Madison, 62 of 304 E. Columbia Ave., Atlas. Funeral services with be private and held at the convenience of the family. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guest book at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.