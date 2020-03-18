ELYSBURG - Edna Ellen Long, 97, of Elysburg, entered into the presence of her Lord, Saturday, March 15, 2020.

She was born May 3, 1922, in Trevorton, a daughter of the late Solomon Peter and Sallie Reitz. She was one of nine children.

Edna graduated from Trevorton High School, where she met her late husband, Herman F. Long. They were married June 11, 1943.

After Herman returned from World War II, they took up residence in Elysburg, where they had two sons, Rodney and Craig.

Edna taught Sunday school and was on the board of the Shamokin Bible Fellowship Church. She also taught in Child Evangelism Fellowship Good News Clubs.

Edna and her family enjoyed picnics, trips to the mountains and Canada and many family outings.

She was a great cook, homemaker and hostess.

Edna is survived by two sons, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; Rodney Long and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Hellertown, and their four children, Joshua and Cynthia Long, of Greencastle, and sons, Ian and Nathan; Matthew Long and Jennie Rheuban of East Falmouth, Massachusetts; Gretel and Bradley Coverdale and their sons, Evan and Simon, of Bowie, Maryland, and Timothy Long, of Hellertown; Craig Long and his wife, Karen, of Mount Union, and their four children, Stephanie and Jake Walton and their children, Clark and Gwen, of Montana, Steve and Kaylee Long and their children, Jadon, Sarah and Elijah, of Mount Union, Joseph and Gwinn Long and their son, Dawin, of Mount Union, and Janet and Gideon Snyder and their sons, Judah and Benjamin, of Bellville, Ohio; and a sister, Naomi Betty "Janie" Haupt.

Edna was preceded in death by brothers, Chester, Wilford, John and Edward; and sisters, Mae Cox, Laura Manney and Shirley Reitz.

LONG - Edna Ellen Long, 97, of Elysburg. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Internment to follow service at Northumberland Memorial Park, Route 61, Sunbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Edna Long be made to Good News Clubs Inc., 53 Blue Hill Road, Northumberland 17857.