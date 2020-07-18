1/
Edna M. (Lahr) Mensch
TREVORTON - Edna M. (Lahr) Mensch, 79, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 6, 1941, in Paxinos, a daughter of the late William D. Sr. and Alice E. (Marose) Lahr.

Edna was a 1959 graduate of Trevorton High School (Red Devil's). She was a seamstress most of her life and also a bus driver for Rohor's Bus Company. She was a life member of Zion Lutheran Church, Trevorton.

Edna loved throwing parties, celebrating life, The Homicide Hunter: Joe Kenda, her favorite nephew Danielle Houtz's husband Marc Houtz, favorite color was purple and her favorite saying was "Are you happy now!" During her down time, she liked walking, collecting cans, going to breakfast with her siblings and spending quality time with family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters, June A. Wiest and her boyfriend, Doug Billig, and Jodi L. Reed and her husband, Terry Jr; a son, Roy Lee Wiest Jr. and his wife, Belinda; ten grandchildren, Taryn Reeser, Jeremy Smith and his wife, Megan, Courtney Cook and her husband, James, Nikita Buquor and her husband, Tyler, Ciera Wiest, Zachary Wiest, Terry A. Reed III, Lainie Sarnoski, Lexi Sarnoski and Tamra Reed; ten and a half great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Hine and Annette Houtz; four brothers, Elwood, William E. Jr., Raymond and Boyd Lahr; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Lahr; and six brothers, Henry, Paul John, Joseph, Robert and Marlin Lahr.

MENSCH - Edna M. (Lahr) Mensch, 79, of Trevorton. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 18, 2020.
