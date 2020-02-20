DANVILLE - The Rev. Edward Costello, OFM Conv., passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehab, Danville. A full obituary will follow on Friday.

COSTELLO - The Rev. Edward Costello, OFM Conv., will lie in state from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with a Franciscan wake service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the family plot at St. Fidelis Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Franciscan Education Burse, 12300 Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042 or Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting with the arrangements.