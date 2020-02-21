DANVILLE - The Rev. Edward Costello, OFM Conv., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Emmanuel Center after a brief illness.

He was born in Mahanoy City, Sept. 25,1934, a son of the late Edward M. and Anne (Becker) Costello.

Friar Edward entered the Franciscan Friars Conventual Novitiate in Middleburgh, New York, in 1954. He professed temporary vows Aug. 16,1954, and professed his solemn vows Sept. 27, 1958. He was ordained to the priesthood May 27,1961, in Albany, New York.

Besides attending St. Anthony-on-Hudson in Rensselaer, New York, receiving a Master of Divinity in 1961, Father Edward earned an Master of Arts in 1964, from The Catholic University of America, in Washington D.C., in classical studies.

The first assignment after his ordination was at Canevin High School, in Pittsburgh, where he taught from 1961 to 1973. Father Edward then joined the staff of St. Hyacinth College and Seminary, Granby, Massachusetts, from 1973 to 1976, where he served as formation director and as a professor. Enjoying a short two-year assignment from 1976 to 1978, at St. Mary Parish, in Nassau, New York, he was named assistant pastor of St. Francis Parish, in Hoboken, New Jersey, for a year and then as an assistant pastor at St. Peter Church, in Riverside, New Jersey, where he remained from 1979 to 1984.

Father Edward's gentle demeanor found its place when he began working as a hospital and nursing home chaplain at Our Lady of Hope Residence, in Latham New York, where he ministered from 1984 to 1996. Moving from there, he continued in chaplain ministry at McAuley Hall at Mount St. Mary Academy, in Watchung, New Jersey. He endeared himself to the Little Sisters of the Poor as well as the Sisters of Mercy in his chaplaincy assignments.

Father Edward accepted a new assignment at St. Peter Friary in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, where he served as assistant pastor until 2007. Accepting a reassignment and more limited ministry, he moved into St. Francis Friary in Staten Island, New York, where he served as chaplain at Staten lsland's Seaview Hospital for seven years. In 2014, Father Edward eagerly accepted his transfer to Mother Cabrini Friary, in Shamokin, which brought him closer to his dear family and friends of Mahanoy City as well as to his native "coal region."

This gentle friar will be fondly remembered for his long, compassionate pastoral ministry fed by his love of God, his intellectual curiosity, his love of art, music and gardening. He was one of those rare connoisseurs who enjoyed Christmas fruitcake. Father Edward was proud of his Franciscan, Irish and "coal cracker" identities.

In addition to his Franciscan confreres, he leaves his devoted siblings Barbara Calvert (the late Daniel), Catherine Emberger (Robert), Thomas Costello (Maureen), Elizabeth Satanick (Jack), Mary Louise Lazenka (Frank), and Patricia Costello (wife of his late brother, Joseph); seven nieces and nephews; and seven grand nieces and nephews.

COSTELLO - The Rev. Edward Costello, OFM Conv., of Danville, will lie in state from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St. Shamokin, with a Franciscan wake service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the family plot at St. Fidelis Cemetery, Mahanoy Township, at 11 a.m. Monday. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to either the Franciscan Education Burse,12300 Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City, Maryland, 21042, or Mother Cabrini Parish, Shamokin. The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd.,120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting with the arrangements.