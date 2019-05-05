CATAWISSA - Edward G. Brassington, 62, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Community Hospital.

He was born Nov. 2, 1956, in Bloomsburg, a son of the late Robert and Laura (Palmer) Brassington.

He attended Southern Columbia Area High School.

He was employed at Jeff's Recycling and Salvage, where he thought of them as his second family.

He was an avid hunter and master of all trades, especially carpentry, even building his own home and every flower planter his wife had. He had a work ethic that was second-tonone and will never be repeated.

Ed was a devoted provider for all of his family and raised his girls to do everything.

Ed is survived by his wife, the former Cynthia Doraski, whom he married April 24, 1982; three daughters, Nicole Brassington and her husband, Jeremy Jacobs, Heather Scharf and her husband, Paul, and Ashley Harmon and her husband, Drew, all of Catawissa; and five grandchildren, Levi, Shane, Dylan, Edward and Malania, who loved their Poppy.

BRASSINGTON - Edward G. Brassington 62, of Catawissa. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com. The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa is handling arrangements.