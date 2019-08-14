SUNBURY - Edward Hirsch, 61, of Rockefeller Township, Sunbury, and formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Shamokin, Sept. 3, 1957, a son of Thomas J. Hirsch, who survives, and the late Lorraine (Karlovich) Hirsch, who preceded him in death in 1998.

Edward was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Mount Carmel.

Surviving in addition to his father, Thomas J. Hirsch, of Danville, are a brother, Vincent Hirsch, of Mount Carmel; and a sister, Therese M. Chubb and her husband, Russell A. Chubb, of Mount Carmel.

HIRSCH - Edward Hirsch, 61, of Rockefeller Township, Sunbury, and formerly of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be private. Joseph J. Stutz lnc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.