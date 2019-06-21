SHAMOKIN - Edward J. Baran, 93, of Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born Oct. 2, 1925, in Shamokin, a son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Ozga) Baran.

He was a 1943 graduate of Shamokin High School.

Edward was first employed at the former Shamokin Dye and Print Co. Most recently, he worked as a bookkeeper and payroll clerk at the Roaring Creek Water Co., retiring after 30 years of employment.

He served for a time in the U.S. Army.

Edward was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, the American Legion, Elysburg Gun Club and the National Rifle Association.

Edward enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter and trap shooter. He enjoyed raising beagles and working in his garden at his home. He also played the violin and clarinet. He, along with his father, often played at weddings.

Survivors include nieces and nephews.

He was the last surviving of his siblings and was preceded in death by five sisters, Madeline Fedorczak, Anna Fedorczak, Helen Wesoloski, Leona Rozinski and Elizabeth Machel; and a brother, Frank Barron.

BARAN - Edward J. Baran, 93, of Shamokin. Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872 or the Shamokin/Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin 17872. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.