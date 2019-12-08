MOUNT CARMEL - Edward J. Flowers Sr., 90, of 16 East Avenue, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital, Sunbury.

He was born in Atlas, Sept. 29, 1929, a son of the late Anthony and Theresa (Becker) Flowers.

Edward was a graduate of Our Mother of Consolation School and Mount Carmel Township High School, Class of 1948. He continued his education at Susquehanna University where he studied business administration and earned his teaching certificate from Bloomsburg University.

On Dec. 27, 1950, in St. Joseph's Church, he married the late Margaret "Peggy" Donlan, who preceded him in death Dec. 13, 2000.

Edward proudly served his county in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.

He was the former owner and operator of Flower's Restaurant in Mount Carmel.

Edward was an Eagle Scout.

Edward was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and competitive shooting. He loved to take pictures of his family and the outdoors and he loved music.

Edward is survived by his four daughters, Susan Robinson and her husband, Jack, of Selinsgrove, Louise Gudonis, of Mount Carmel, Teresa Flowers and her husband, Gregory Kanowicz, of Mount Carmel, and Beth Ann Slusser and her husband, Dean, of Mount Carmel; eight grandchildren, Andrea Flowers, Jessica Flowers, Mary Sosky, Taylor Roush, Kristen Robinson, Stephanie Huber, Gregory Kanowicz Jr. and Daniel Kanowicz; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita (Kwiatkowski) Flowers, of Mount Carmel; a sister-in-law, Gloria Kwiatkowski, of Atlas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Edward A. Flowers; and two brothers, Leonard Flowers and Frances Kwiatkowski.

FLOWERS - Edward J. Flowers Sr., 90, of 16 East Avenue, Mount Carmel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.