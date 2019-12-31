COAL TOWNSHIP - Edward M. Grill, 88, of 1518 Wabash St., Coal Township, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Edward was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Shamokin, the son of John and Natalie (Pratasiewicz) Grill

He attended St. Edward Elementary School and was a graduate of the St. Edward High School.

Edward was married March 3, 1962, in St. Stanislaus Church, Shamokin, to the former Jeannette Cendroski, who survives.

He was employed as a structural ARC welder with ConRail in Philadelphia.

He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, now Mother Cabrini Church.

He had a love for hunting and fishing and could always be found on Saturday afternoons following his favorite college football teams.

Edward enlisted in the United States Army Aug. 13, 1952. During his enlistment, he served with the 2151 ASU Hq and Hq Det in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. He received an honorable discharge Aug. 12, 1954.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannette, and their children, Michael Grill and his wife, Jennifer Lynn, of Harrisburg, and Garth Grill and his wife, Priscilla, of Scranton; five grandchildren, Grace Helen, Natalie Irene, Edward Michael, Priscilla Alden and Grady Xavier Grill; a sister, Ann Bartol; a brother, Martin Grill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Ann, in 1971; three sisters; Loretta Witt, Betty Shervanick and Irene Bradley; and a brother, John Grill.

###

GRILL - Edward M. Grill, 88, of 1518 Wabash St., Coal Township. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Relatives and friends who wish to attend the Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mother Cabrini Church. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Edward's memory to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leopard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.