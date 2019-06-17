SHAMOKIN - Edward M. Raup, 74, of Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Coal Township, Sept. 7, 1944, a son of the late Melvin and Lydia (Myers) Raup.

On Jan. 9, 1971, he married the former Elizabeth Miller.

He graduated from Trevorton High School in 1963 and from Williamsport Community College in 1966 with a degree in electronics drafting. He was formerly employed at D&E Associates in Shamokin.

He attended church at Calvary Tabernacle in Sunbury and Mountainside Assemblies of God in Coal Township.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his son, Eric; a sister, Sandra Fausey, of Washington; and two brothers, Robert, of Natalie, and Timothy, of Iowa.

A service will be held at a later date.