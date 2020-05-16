DEN-MAR GARDENS - Edward P. Noga, 91, of 137 Virginia Lane, and formerly of Centralia, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.He was born in Centralia, April 7, 1929, a son of the late Andrew and Emily (Koris) Noga.He graduated from the former Hubert Eicher High School, in Centralia.Edward was a decorated veteran and served as a sergeant with the U.S. Army, having been a member of the 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War.He married the former Sarah "Sally" A. McDonnell, who preceded him in death Sept. 21, 2001.Edward was employed by the federal government with the Department of Health and Human Services until his retirement.He was a member of Holy Angels Church, in Kulpmont, and the Centralia American Legion Post 608.Surviving are a son, Joseph Yost, of Den-Mar Gardens; a sister, Eleanor Righter, of Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Noga; and a sister, Gertrude Curran.NOGA - Edward P. Noga, 91, of 137 Virginia Lane, Den-Mar Gardens, and formerly of Centralia. Funeral service will be private with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for Edward's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 16, 2020.