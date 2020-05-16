Edward P. Noga
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEN-MAR GARDENS - Edward P. Noga, 91, of 137 Virginia Lane, and formerly of Centralia, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.He was born in Centralia, April 7, 1929, a son of the late Andrew and Emily (Koris) Noga.He graduated from the former Hubert Eicher High School, in Centralia.Edward was a decorated veteran and served as a sergeant with the U.S. Army, having been a member of the 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War.He married the former Sarah "Sally" A. McDonnell, who preceded him in death Sept. 21, 2001.Edward was employed by the federal government with the Department of Health and Human Services until his retirement.He was a member of Holy Angels Church, in Kulpmont, and the Centralia American Legion Post 608.Surviving are a son, Joseph Yost, of Den-Mar Gardens; a sister, Eleanor Righter, of Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Noga; and a sister, Gertrude Curran.NOGA - Edward P. Noga, 91, of 137 Virginia Lane, Den-Mar Gardens, and formerly of Centralia. Funeral service will be private with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for Edward's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved