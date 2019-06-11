WINFIELD - Edward P. Zarkoski, 82, of 292 Ridge Road, passed away with loving family by his side Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Ashland on Sept. 23, 1936, a son of the late John and Catherine (Barrett) Zarkoski.

Edward was a 1954 graduate of Kulpmont High School and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Lewisburg.

On Sept. 21, 1990, he married MaryAnn Michalowski.

He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Zarkoski; two sons, David Zarkoski and his wife, Mary Jude, of Spring City, and Alan Zarkoski and his wife, Patti, of Trooper; daughter, Lisa Zarkoski, of Pottstown; step-son, Louis Greco, of Winfield; step-daughter, Theresa Greco-Marsh and her husband, Steven, of Massachusetts; four grandsons, Christopher, David, Nicholas and Joseph Zarkoski; four granddaughters, Laura, Anna, Maura and Abigail Zarkoski; his brother, Martin Zarkoski and his wife, Geraldine, of Kulpmont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Laura Ann Troxell, he was preceded in death by his brother, John "Jack" Zarkoski; a sister, Frances Ambrose; and step-daughter, LuAnne Greco.

###

ZARKOSKI - Edward Zarkoski, 82, of 292 Ridge Road, Winfield. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Sacred Heart Church, 814 Saint Louis St., Lewisburg 17837, with the Rev. Mark Wilke as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Marion Heights. Viewing will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 814 Saint Louis St., Lewisburg 17837. To send condolences to the family, visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.