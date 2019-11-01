ELYSBURG - Edward R. Dauksha, 68, of 59 Coolidge Road, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, after a two year illness, at his home.

He was born in Shamokin, Nov. 22, 1950, a son of Mae (Piaseczny) and Edward G. Dauksha.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1968. Ed was a great baseball pitcher in school.

Edward was married to the former Sharon Morgan, Aug. 25, 1973, in St. Joseph Church.

Ed was employed as a laborer for Local 1180 Harrisburg for 35 years. He also had a tree service for more than 20 years.

He was of the Catholic faith and was a parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Church, Shamokin.

An avid hunter and outdoorsman, he especially loved spending time at his camp that he built in Hillsgrove.

In addition to his loving wife, Sharon, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Dauksha English, of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Ronald Pisani, of Wexford, and JoAnn and James Allison, of Harrisburg; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Virjean Dauksha, of Harrisburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Dauksha, of Etters.

DAUKSHA - Edward R. Dauksha, 68, of 59 Coolidge Road, Elysburg. Family and friends are invited to call at the visitation from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Mother Cabrini Church, 200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster Street, Shamokin. Interment of his cremains will follow Mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 117 N. Eighth St., Shamokin 17872, or Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.