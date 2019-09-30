REDMOND, Ore. - Edward Charles Wojciechowski passed away after a long illness on Sept. 29, 2019, in Redmond, Oregon.

Ed was born on Aug. 31, 1933, in Brady to Rita Wachowski and Ed Wojciechowski.

Ed was a 1952 graduate of Coal Township High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Bloomsburg State College and a master's degree in guidance and counseling from Kutztown State.

He served in the Korean War from 1954 to 1956.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Wojciechowski, of Redmond, Oregon; a daughter, Karen Treglia, of Pinellas Park, Florida; a daughter, Lynn Wojciechowski, of Granite Shoals, Texas; a step daughter, Judy (John) Woodruff, of Amboy, Washington; a step son, Mike Jordan, of Redmond, Oregon; a grandson, Matt Jordan, of Redmond, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a beloved father, husband, uncle and grandpa.

Ed was a beloved coach, teacher, guidance counselor and mentor to so many students over the years. He loved traveling home to Pennsylvania to visit and, when he ran into his former students, they always told him about the positive influence he had on their lives.

Throughout his career, he coached football, track and baseball. Ed was also a referee for football and basketball games.

In 1960, he became the head football coach and guidance counselor for Nesquehoning High School. He then taught and coached at Wyomissing Area High School in Reading for a year before taking over the head football coach and counseling position at Frackville High School. Frackville High School became part of North Schuylkill School District, and Ed led the football team to a winning season.

At Mount Carmel High School, he was the guidance counselor and head baseball coach.

Ed moved to the West Coast in 1974 and held various teaching and counselor positions in Salem, Oregon, and in Moses Lake, Centralia and Kalama, Washington.

He loved going to the Oregon coast and to nearby Smith Rock State Park to watch the rock climbers.

Ed read The Shamokin News-Item every day and even had a story published by the Item called "Skinny Dippin" and a letter called "A Trip Down Memory Lane" published on June 1, 2009.

Per Ed's wishes, there will be no memorial service.

Contributions can be made in his name to the Organization.