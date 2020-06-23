COAL TOWNSHIP - Eileen Zeek, 80, of Coal Township, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Geisenger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Coal Township, Oct. 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Josephine (Kinder) Anskis and Adam Anskis. Her life was built on a solid Christian background, her family being original members of St. Michael's Church, in Shamokin.

On Sept. 9, 1983, she took the late Kenneth D. Zeek as her husband and set up a home for her family in Northumberland.

Eileen graduated from Coal Township High School in 1957, then later took employment as a nurses aide at Mountain View Manor, in Coal Township, where she spent 21 years caring for her patients. She finished her career at The Mansion Nursing Home, in Sunbury, with an additional 15 years of service. She was appreciated and loved by all under her care and their families. She was well known for her abilities and compassionate care. Her patients were like her extended family.

Family was the most important thing in her life. Her sister, Frances Wiest, of Trevorton, was her lifelong best friend. Their support for each other and their families through difficult times was unmatched.

Eileen loved to vacation/cruise to exotic locations where she enjoyed beaches and local restaurants. She took many family trips and all-girl vacations with her daughter, Debbie, and girlfriends. She was well known for her fondness of dinner and movie nights and late in life took up painting alongside her daughter.

She also had a passion for animals, which deepened over time, and over a period of decades gave a good home to many pets. She was a long-time member of the ASPCA and The Humane Society. She also supported local animal shelters.

Eileen is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Vinny Clausi; a son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Dolly Dadurka; a grandson, David Shaw and his fiance, Christine Wirstiuk; a sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Mason Weist; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Zeek; a sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Lloyd Schwant; and a brother and sister-in-law, William and Annette Anskis.

ZEEK - Eileen Zeek, 80, of Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your local animal shelter. A memorial service will be planned in the future. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 Stte St. Sunbury, Pa.