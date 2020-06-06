Elaine (Ammaturo) Coffey
PHILADELPHIA - Elaine (Ammaturo) Coffey, 81, of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was a resident of Atlas for many years.

She graduated from Mount Carmel Carmel High School in 1956.

She owned and operated a beauty salon in Philadelphia for much of her adult life, and after her retirement, she continued to work part time as a hairdresser until the day she died.

Elaine is survived by her son, Rob Coffey, of Philadelphia; and a sister, Marie Concetta, of California.

COFFEY - Elaine (Ammaturo) Coffey, 81, of Philadelphia. Both her memorial service and celebration of her life on her birthday in August were canceled because of virus restrictions. Her family suggests that anyone wanting to remember her can give a contribution in her name to the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 6, 2020.
