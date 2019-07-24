COAL TOWNSHIP - Elaine M. Schoch, 80, passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 22, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her family by her side.

She is survived by her three children and their families - two sons, Ronald Schoch and his wife, Melissa, and their daughter, Rachel, and David Schoch and his wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Brittany; a daughter, Lisa (Schoch) Pritchett and her husband, Donald; two nieces, Mary Ellen Mangan and her husband, Brian, and Diane Morrison and her husband, Keith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Schascheck, and a niece, Rose Ann McRoberts.

###

SCHOCH - Elaine M. Schoch, 80, of Coal Township. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery with her parents, Enoch Kotkoskie and Mary Tighe, and her beloved sister, Mary Schascheck. At Elaine's request, service and burial will be private. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.