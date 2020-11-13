SHAMOKIN - Elaine Marie Palembas Scheuren, 52, was given her wings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was born in Artesia, California.

Elaine was preceded in death by her mother, Coleen, and father, James Palembas.

She is survived by a daughter, Brandy Kessler, of Shamokin; sons, Tyler, of Portland, Oregon, and Joshua and his fiancee, Sammi, also of Portland; her partner, Kip Clarke, of Shamokin, and husband, Robert Scheuren; grandchildren, Brylee, Bryden and Brylinn Kessler; brothers, James and Michael Palembas, both of Alaska; and sister, Laureen Palembas Williams and her partner, Kenny Williams, of Florida; and six nieces and nephews.

Elaine enjoyed camping, fishing and shooting pool, was a member of a women's pool league and several social clubs. She was loved and will be missed.