FARGO, North Dakota - Elaine Matheson, 94, Fargo, North Dakota, and formerly of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, and Breckenridge, Minnesota, died at home, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Elaine was born May 6, 1925, in Kulpmont, to Joseph and Anna Doublesky.

Elaine attended school in Kulpmont with her older siblings until she was 14 when her mother passed. She then moved to Brooklyn, New York, to live with her older sister, Annie, and finished high school there.

While attending a USO dance, she met Ervin Hafner, from Breckenridge, Minnesota. She married Ervin in Kulpmont and then returned with him to Breckenridge where she lived on the farm with him. They had three children together, Gary, Scott and Luann.

In 1959, Ervin died unexpectedly. Elaine then met John Matheson from Breckenridge, they married, and moved to Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, where John began his teaching career at Pelican Rapids High School. John and Elaine had one child together, John David.

In 1987, John and Elaine moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area. Elaine's family meant everything to her, and she especially enjoyed the summers when her grandsons would stay with her at her home on Prairie Lake, and all the holidays when her family would come home to spend it together.

She was an active member of St Leonard's Catholic Church, serving on ladies aid and the mission group.

Elanie is survived by her husband, John, of Fargo; her three sons, Gary Hafner (Sandy), of Moorhead, Minnesota, Scott Hafner (Muriel), of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and John David Matheson, of Fargo, North Dakota; her daughter, Luann Hafner Gross, of Fargo, North Dakota; her grandchildren, Michael Hafner and Lance Hafner, of Moorhead, Minnesota, Amanda Gross, of Fargo, North Dakota, Kevin John (Melissa), of West Fargo, North Dakota, Stephen John (Kristi), of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Eric John (Bridget), of Felton, Minnesota, and Nathan John (Lori), in Missoula, Montana; and eight great-grandchildren.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Doublesky; six sisters, Mary, Annie, Adele, Verna, Kay and Betty; and a brother, Vincent "Dinky."

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, West Fargo, North Dakota, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo, North Dakota. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.