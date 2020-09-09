ASHLAND - Eleanor "Ellie" Chappell, 74, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, with her husband, Clayton "James," by her side.

She was born July 18, 1946, a daughter of the late Charles and Jean (Maurer) Oshman.

Ellie graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1964, and Ashland State School of Nursing.

Elllie and her husband, Jim, were blessed with 60 years of partnership, being married for 52 of them.

She practiced nursing for seven years in Ridley Park. She then returned to Ashland and she and Jim purchased Snyder's Ice Cream and Restaurant, which she enhanced and operated for almost 30 years.

She was a very active member of Christ's United Lutheran Church, of Gordon, and enjoyed serving dinners and making Easter candy there.

Always a nurse, she spent endless hours caring for her daughter, Wendy, her in-laws and her mother and brother. She also had a passion for taking care of humans and animals in need of support.

Surviving are her husband, Clayton "Jim"; a sister, Michele Ambrose and her husband, Michael; a brother, William Oshman; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wendy, in 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ's United Lutheran Church, Airport Road, Ashland, with the Rev. Laura Csellak officiating. Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, in Lavelle. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ's United Lutheran Church, Airport Road, in Ashland. Memorials can be made to Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Go to kullfuneral.com.