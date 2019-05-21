EXTON - Eleanor Gloria Siedlecki, of Exton, passed on to be reunited with her Lord and her husband May 17, 2019.

Eleanor was born on Aug. 16, 1929, to Sabatino and Maria (née Vallozza) D'Amico. She grew up in the coal-mining region of Atlas/Mount Carmel in Northumberland County.

A graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School, Class of 1947, she married John J. Siedlecki in 1955. The couple lived in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia until 1962, when they and the children moved to West Whiteland Township in Chester County. There, they raised their three children, until life changed upon the sudden passing of her husband in January 1971.

Being of strong spirit and faith, she kept up with life, working at Camilla Hall IHM Retirement Facility in Malvern from 1971 to 1974, then at Strawbridge and Clothier in Exton. In 1988, she moved from West Whiteland to Uwchlan Township, still in the shadow of her home parish church.

Eleanor was a faithful parishioner of Saints Philip and James Parish in Exton from 1962 to the date of her passing and had many friends associated with that wonderful community and the various neighbors from where she lived for the last 57 years.

Eleanor is survived by her sister, Mary Hirsch, of Mount Carmel; her son, John Siedlecki and his wife, Sharon, of Montrose; daughter, Donna Ressel and her husband, Robert, of Downingtown; and daughter, Carol Wilson and her husband, Thomas (deceased), also of Downingtown; grandchildren, Lauren, Caroline, Connor and Thomas, and loving nieces and nephews.