LOCUST GAP - Eleanor L. Yentsch, 82, of Locust Gap, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Jan. 29, 1937, in Gowen City, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Clara (Walter) Troxell.

Eleanor worked at the former Jupiter store in Shamokin and was also a homemaker.

She was on the Locust Gap election board, member of the former Union Evangelical Church, Locust Gap, and of the Arc Susquehanna Valley, Sunbury. She enjoyed taking trips to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and doing crossword puzzles. Eleanor really loved her dog, Razor.

Along with her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, George Yentsch, in 2007; and sister, Helen Hornberger.

Surviving are a daughter, Bonnie Yentsch, of Locust Gap; sister, Mary Keresetter, of Trevorton; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at noon Friday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel with Pastor Jim Bowers officiating. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Ft. Springs. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Arc Susquehanna Valley, 326 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801 or to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses, mailing address: 901 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921.