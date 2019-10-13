MOUNT CARMEL - Eleanor Murray, 88, of Mount Carmel, entered in eternal life with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Eleanor was born in Mount Carmel, March 10, 1931, a daughter of the late Robert and Victoria (Zubovich) Snedden.

She graduated from Mount Carmel High School and worked at Woolworths and the Victoria Theatre before becoming a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for 10 years.

She married the love of her life Raymond Murray, July 4, 1953. They were married for 63 years until his passing March 23, 2017.

Eleanor had a lovely singing voice and could often be heard singing and humming around the house while doing her housework. She loved singing in church and would also play the tambourine when attending the Gospel Tabernacle in Shamokin.

She loved being a homemaker. Taking care of her home and family was the most important thing in her world. She had a great love of Jesus and shared her faith with everyone she met, handing out Gospel tracts in the community every chance she got.

A kind and generous woman, Eleanor would always help someone in need any way she could. She was beautiful and had a great sense of style that turned heads everywhere she went. She will be forever missed by her family.

Rest in peace our beautiful mother, till we meet again.

Eleanor is survived by a daughter, Diana Lutz and her husband, Jonathan, of Mount Carmel; a son, Robert Murray and his wife, Anne, Coal Township; and two granddaughters, Courtney Passeretti and her sons, Colton and Camrin, and Alyssa Marsh and her husband, Brandon, of State College.

She was the last living member of her family. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jane McAndrew; and brothers, Robert and Paul Snedden.

MURRAY - Eleanor Murray, 88, of Mount Carmel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Mount Carmel. Memorial donations can be made in memory of Eleanor to the Grace United Church of Christ, Market Street, Mount Carmel 17851.