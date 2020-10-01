SHAMOKIN - If ever there was a person who could have been the walking embodiment of inspirational quotes, it was Eleanor S. Olcese, 87, of Shamokin. Though Eleanor passed peacefully on Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020, in the home she shared with her husband, Dick, for the past 60 years, her life was full of spunk. She, like most, did not write her own obituary, but one can image some of the lessons she would have liked to have left as parting words.

"Never … never … whether you are five or 100, never give up. It's never too late" (Bill Duke). Many say this or similar, but Eleanor truly lived it.

She was born in Saint Clair, Jan. 12, 1933, a second of six children born to the late Frank and Effie (Soboter) Senoski.

Eleanor began her journey of living, giving and caring by becoming a live-in nanny for a young Kulpmont family after graduating eighth grade from the former St. Stanislaus School. She then spent 35 years working at Shroyer's Dress Factory.

When Eleanor reached an age where most would have said it was "too late" to start a new career or attend schooling, she followed her passion for caring for others and she obtained her CNA certification and helped spread joy throughout Mountain View Manor. While it may have technically been employment, Eleanor treated the residents as friends and gifted smiles and peace to many.

"Wherever you go, go with all your heart" (Confucius). When Eleanor was not caring for others or actively participating as a member of Mother Cabrini Church, the Shamokin Senior Action Center, the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union, or the AFSCME in Union County, she was packing her bags for an adventure. Whether it was a weekend trip to see family or jumping on a plane to Aruba well into her 70s, Eleanor was determined to see and experience life to the fullest.

"And God promised men that good and obedient wives would be found in all corners of the world. Then he made the Earth round and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed." Eleanor enjoyed this quote, and while she enjoyed sharing it and having a laugh at it, her family agrees that a metaphorical lottery was won when God gave them Eleanor as a matriarch.

Eleanor was married Oct. 22, 1955, in St. Stanislaus Church, to Richard Olcese, who survives.

Eleanor is also survived by her son, Richard Jr. and his wife, Anne, of Lewisberry; her daughter, Susan Pinamonti and her husband, Joseph, of Elysburg; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Olcese, Rebecca Ann Olcese, Kevin Jon Olcese, Stephanie Ann Pinamonti Main and her husband, Oleg, Jolyn Angela Pinamonti and Jordan Victoria Pinamonti; two great-grandchildren, Valentina Eleanor Main and Oleg Joseph Main; brothers and sisters, Mildred Yascavage, Marie Drochek, and Robert Dennis Senoski and his wife, Susan; a godson, Kenny Yascavage; a very special niece, Karen Holcomb, along with several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Senoski; a sister, Dolores Spieth and her husband, Raymond; a brother-in-law, Steve Drochek; and a grandson, Benjamin Olcese, in infancy.

Eleanor packed her final earthly bags and has begun her journey to her most beautiful destination yet. Her family said a private wish-you-well during a viewing, funeral Mass and burial on Friday, Sept. 25. Rest well, my good and faithful servant.