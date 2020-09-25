COAL TOWNSHIP - Eleanor Virginia Long, 93, formerly of Trevorton, passed away from COVID-19 at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. She was a devoted Christian and loving wife, mother, nana, aunt and friend.

Eleanor was born in Shamokin, Dec. 13, 1926, a daughter of the late George R. Hoffman and Edith (Ritzman) Hoffman.

Eleanor attended school in the Ferndale area of Coal Township.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell M. Long. They were married Oct. 20, 1945, at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Shamokin, and resided in Trevorton for more than 60 years.

As a member of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers' Union, she was a career seamstress for Arrow Shirt Co., Elysburg, as well as for other textile companies that serviced the fashion industry.

Eleanor was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trevorton, where she taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school and served on the altar and quilting committees. She was also a member of the Patsies Club at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Trevorton, as well as the Red Hat Society and the Diana Rebekah Lodge.

She was an active voice for seniors and supporting member of the Trevorton Senior Center.

Her baking passion benefited a number of community organizations, especially her renown Easter eggs and Christmas cookies and pies. Eleanor was an avid traveler and had a love of the arts, theater, food and fashion. Upon retirement, these interests led her to be a trusted consultant and source for the tourist industry.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Carol Snyder, of Coal Township; her granddaughter, Michelle Drager and her husband, Jim, of Morgantown; her great-grandchildren, Michael Drager, of Washington, D.C., and Ryan and Megan Larkin, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey; and a granddaughter, Melinda Sherwood, of Harrisburg; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Russell J. Long, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Wallish-Long, late of Trevorton; her son-in-law, Richard J. Snyder, late of Coal Township; and siblings, Harold Hoffman, George Hoffman, Edwin Hoffman, Bernard Hoffman, Marlin Hoffman, Alfred Hoffman and June Hoffman, late of Coal Township.

A graveside committal service will be officiated by the Rev. Jean Eckrod, of Salem United Church of Christ, Coal Township, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northumberland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are welcomed to attend this outside service. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Robert Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Trevorton. In lieu of flowers, send gifts in memory of Eleanor Long to the Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art, 176 Water Co. Road, Millersburg 17061. Your gift will support a paver in her memory placed at the amphitheater and support its art and entertainment programs.