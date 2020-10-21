DANVILLE - Eleanor Waraksa (Yanchuck), 95, also known as Candy Grandmam, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from COVID-19, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born May 1, 1925, in Coal Township, into a large Polish Catholic family. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Gacioch) Yanchuck.

She married John Waraksa on Jan. 28, 1949, in St. Stephens Church, Coal Township. He preceded her in death in 1980.

She attended the former St. Stephens Church, now Our Lady Of Hope Church, in Coal Township, the Rainbow Club and the Shamokin Senior Action Center.

For many years, she loved going to daily Mass and Rosary with her sisters and would regularly watch EWTN. They were featured in a special article in The News-Item with a picture of five sisters in their nineties.

Mom was a great Polish cook and some of her specialties were pierogies, baba, potato cakes, blueberry pie and sticky buns.

She was always content with the simple things in life and loved picking wild blueberries with her husband, John, and children, and canning fruits and vegetables from their garden. They had two pear trees in the yard and, when it was a good season, she would pack them up in bags and deliver them to her neighbors on Fifth Street in Shamokin. She lived on Fifth Street for 66 years.

Mom was always smiling and was content with her life. Her big night out was going to bingo and going to The House to visit with her family at their Homestead on Walnut Street.

She moved to the Lincoln Towers five years ago and just loved the people and her apartment. She told everyone they were all one family and became very close to them.

Her first job was as a maid at the McConell Mansion on Sunbury Street. She loved telling us of her adventures there. Next she worked in defense work in New Jersey, followed by working at the Dye and Print (The Eagle's Silk Mill). While there, she met her future husband, John.

She also worked at Selinsgrove's State School with the little children. She loved kids and worked at the Shamokin High School and finally at the Shamokin-Coal Township Library under the Green Thumb Program. She had the best time working upstairs, checking out the children's books.

Before COVID hit, the short time she was there, she just loved the Mountain View Manor, including her physical therapist, nurses, aides and, most of all, her niece, Annie Naylor, visiting her when she could. Since we couldn't see her, Annie being there was a big help for us. She loved the food, and every day when I talked to her, she told me what she had to eat!

She loved God and her neighbor as herself. It is so comforting for the family knowing she is in Jesus' arms. She thought her grandchildren were her greatest gift in life. She has given us all so many fond memories that will last a lifetime. Ninety-five is a long time, but we always want a little more.

She is survived by Margaret "Peggy" Thomas and her husband, Richard, of Paxinos, John Waraksa and his wife, Lorena, of Mechanicsburg, AnnMarie Thomas and Suzanne Thomas, both of San Diego, a brother, William Yanchuck, of Madrid, Spain, Anna Krankoski, of Vancouver, Washington, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters, Raymond, Edward, Anthony, Mary Rutkoski, John Yanchuck, Robert Yanchuck, Benjamin Yanchuck, Joseph Yanchuck, Rose Dorko, Betty Warwick, Dorothy Troutman, a niece/sister, Louise McCollum, and Mildred and Anthony in infancy.

###

WARAKSA - Eleanor Waraksa (Yanchuck), 95. Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation or hours of calling. A Memorial Mass and burial in All Saints Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Our Lady of Hope Church, the Rainbow Club or EWTN. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.