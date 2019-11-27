SELINSGROVE - Elizabeth A. Deromedi, 89, of 253 Fisher Road, and formerly of Coal Run, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Coal Run, March 25, 1930, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Yancheski) Mower.

She was a graduate of Coal Township High School, Class of 1947.

Elizabeth was married May 27, 1950, in St. Anthony's Church, Ranshaw, to Bernard C. Deromedi, who preceded her in death March 16, 2002.

She was employed at Shroyer's Dress Factory as a dress model and also worked as a presser.

Elizabeth was a member of the former St. Anthony Church, Ranshaw, and when residing in Selinsgrove was a member of St. Pius X.

She enjoyed her time spent at Selinsgrove Senior Center, traveling with her husband and loved to play cards.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Goldman and her husband, Dan, of Danville; two brothers, Jack Mower and his wife, Faye, of Highspire, and Nick Brokenshire and his wife, Pat; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Octavia Kozar.

DEROMEDI - Elizabeth A. Deromedi, 89, of 253 Fisher Road, Selinsgrove, and formerly of Coal Run. A memorial visitation will be held at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with a friar from Mother Cabrini Church as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her memory to the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., Selinsgrove 17870.