SHAMOKIN - Elizabeth F. "Betsy" Snyder Tobias, 80, of Shamokin, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, Mount Carmel.

She was born Sept. 18, 1938, a daughter of Ivan and Elizabeth (Delorso) Snyder.

Elizabeth was a 1956 graduate of Coal Township High School and a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church.

On June 29, 1963, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, she married Donald Tobias, who preceded her in death.

She was employed by Shroyer's Dress Factory, Minute Man Food Store, Picarelli's Restaurant, Paper Magic and Weis Markets Bakery until her retirement.

Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, mam mam, aunt and sister and will be missed by all. She loved nothing more than spending time with and spoiling her grandsons.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Tobias Smink, wife of Edward; two grandsons, Mason and Carter; a sister, Alice Elliott; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ivan Snyder, and a sister, Carrie Saga.

TOBIAS - Elizabeth F. "Betsy" Snyder Tobias, 80, of Shamokin. A religious funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. The Rev. Steven Frenier will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.