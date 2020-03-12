CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Elizabeth L. (Guizzetti) Gildea, 88, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Elizabeth "Betty" was born in Mount Carmel, May 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Maria (Zoppetti) and Stefano Guizzetti, before moving to Stirling, New Jersey, in 1962, and then Easton in 1986.

She was an active communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Stirling, New Jersey, and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Elizabeth and her husband, Cornelius, were involved in many of the parish and school functions. She was also a member of the bridge club in Easton.

Elizabeth is survived by two sons, Robert S. and his wife, Michelle, and Daniel J. and his wife, Bonnie; a daughter, Lisa S. Gildea; a brother, James Guizzetti; and eight grandchildren, Robert Jr. and his wife, Catherine, Brittany, Anna, Nicholas, Conner, Dillon, Ryan and Logan.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius Gildea, in 2005; and her son, Charles Gildea, in 2013.

GILDEA - Elizabeth L. Gildea (Guizzetti), 88, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, 250 Bebout Ave., Stirling, New Jersey, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment of cremains will follow at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Stirling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org. For more information and online condolences, go to valleymemorialfuneralhome.net.