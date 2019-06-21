SHAMOKIN - Elizabeth (Faust) Linderman celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Cake and ice cream was shared with her fellow residents and the staff at Green Valley Nursing Center, Pitman. Just two weeks later, she gladly went to meet her Lord and savior at 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

She spent much of her life sharing the Gospel with family members, friends and acquaintances. Whomever she could engage in conversation heard about Jesus, and how they, too, could know Him as savior.

Even at the age of 105, she enjoyed having company and talking about her Lord, and had a great sense of humor. Having grown up on the Faust farm, Elizabeth told stories of helping with chores and caring for her younger siblings.

She loved singing the old hymns and often entertained those around her with her singing, as well as joining in when musical guests came to the Nursing Center in Pitman, where she was a resident for the last four years of her life. She was much loved at Green Valley, and was well-known as the oldest person living there. Before that, she lived at Mount Carmel Nursing Center for a few years.

Elizabeth was born to Blair W. Faust and Rose (Steinbach) Faust in 1914. Her mother, Rose, died in 1918, leaving Elizabeth and her three siblings behind. Her baby sister, Marian, was given to a childless couple to bring her up. Some time later, her father married Anna Hine Brown, of Shamokin, the mother of two children.

Elizabeth married her faithful husband, Leon "Lindy" Linderman. They attended Seven Points Chapel for many years. Elizabeth and Leon were a strong, hard-working couple, who built two homes together. She worked right along with her husband, even helping put the roofing on their homes. They lived in Augustaville until Leon "Lindy" died in 2004.

Elizabeth's last words to her family were, "I love you, I love you. I have a big family and I love them all."

Her surviving family includes Hilda (Militti), of Baltimore, Maryland; Benjamin, of Strasberg, Virginia; Lillian, of Coal Township; Edward and his wife, Ruthann, of Coal Township; Anna and her husband, Theodore Kramer, of Mount Airy, Maryland; and William and his wife, Constance, of East Cameron Township.

Preceding her in death were her siblings, Clinton, Walter, Marian (Weikel), Louis Brown, Helen Brown (Pearson), Blair Jr., Betty (Willis), James and Donald.

LINDERMAN - Elizabeth (Faust) Linderman, 105, of Green Valley Nursing Center, Pitman. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, with the Rev. Ferd Madara officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.