ASHLAND - Elizabeth "Betty" Malick, 98, formerly Elizabeth Blank, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, May 24, 2020.Betty was born to Charles H. and Mada G. (Burmeister) Korn, in Ashland, June 25, 1921, the youngest of 10 children. She was a devoted daughter, living in the house next to her parents until their passing.Betty was a proud member of Zion's Reformed Church, in Ashland, where she married August C. Blank Jr., in 1940. Together they had a son, Ronald L. Blank (1943-2011). As a young mother and widow, Betty took classes as a beautician and kept tenants in her home.In 1965, Franklin "Bingo" Malick became her husband and she his "sweetie." They were happily married for 30 years until his passing in 1995. Franklin brought her so much joy with his loving heart and their love of dancing.Betty was a kind and loving woman who doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Naomi "Marie" Blank; her five grandchildren, Rhonda Bridy, Carl Blank, Donna Rusk, Kevin Blank and Wayne Blank; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Betty's heart also had a special place for her nieces and nephews.Betty's kindness, love and generosity will live on in all who knew her.MALICK - Elizabeth "Betty" Malick, 98, of Ashland. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Church Cemetery, in Fountain Springs, with the Rev. Dean Luther officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Christopher's Foundation for Children at SCFCdonate.org or mail to 1800 JFK Blvd., Suite 1550 Philadelphia 19103. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Go to www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in The News Item on May 28, 2020.