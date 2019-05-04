MOUNT CARMEL - Elizabeth Robbins, 92, of 426 N. Chestnut St., went home to our Lord and Savior, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was one of Mount Carmel's finest storytellers and was known as IBM (Irish Big Mouth).

Elizabeth was born Dec. 5, 1926, in St. Clair, a daughter of the late Francis G. and Eleanor (Dimmerling) Moore.

She attended school in St. Clair and later worked as a sewing machine operator.

On Feb. 5, 1948, she married the love of her life, James J. Robbins, who preceded her in death.

Elizabeth was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish and choir, Meals on Wheels and the Altar Rosary Society.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Honora Carter, of Hayden, Alabama, Theresa and Anita Reed, of Frackville, Martin Robbins, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Thomas Robbins, of Mount Carmel, and Jacqueline Skorski, of Mount Carmel; five grandchildren, Dennis John Robbins, James Robbins, Christina Robbins, Joshua Seidel and Elizabeth Santor; three great-grandchildren, Ashley Robbins, Joshua Seidel and Anthony Seidel; a great-great granddaughter, Madeleine Rose Jordan; a brother, John Moore, of Pottsville; as well as her loyal companions, Asa and Sam.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James William Robbins; a great-grandson, Dennis James Robbins; three brothers, George, Dennis and Joseph Moore; and two sisters, Frances Jones and Eleanor Burgen.

ROBBINS - Elizabeth Robbins, 92, of 426 N. Chestnut St., Mount Carmel. Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to attend a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Church of Our Lady, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with Father Francis Karwacki officiating. Burial will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, St. Clair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Church of Our Lady, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc. is in care of arrangements, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.