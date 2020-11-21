COAL TOWNSHIP - Elizabeth Toter, 102, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born Oct. 4, 1918, in Marion Heights, a daughter of the late Alex and Mary (Torock) Pandy.

Elizabeth attended Kulpmont High School. She worked at the Lady Jane Factory in Kulpmont.

On May 4, 1939, in Grace Reformed Church of Mount Carmel, she married Peter Toter, who preceded her in death.

Elizabeth was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Kulpmont, the Rambler's Club and the Senior Citizen's Club in Kulpmont.

Elizabeth is survived by her niece, Rose Voloshin and husband, Stephen, of New Jersey; a nephew, Albert Murawski and wife, Jane, of Florida; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and two sisters.

TOTER - Elizabeth Toter, 102, Coal Township. A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Due to the pandemic, there will be no viewing. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.