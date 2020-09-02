CLEARWATER, Fla. - Ella B. Gruneberg, 95, a resident of Clearwater, Florida, and a former resident of Coal Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, due to natural causes.

Ella was born Sept. 22, 1924, in Danville, to Kathyrn H. Zeurn and Clayton Krieger.

Ella graduated from Shamokin High School.

Ella was married to William F. Gruneberg, May 22, 1949, who precede her in death.

Ella drove a coal truck during World War II because most of the men where fighting the war, which is how she meet her husband, Bill. Ella was a stay-at-home mother and then a devoted "Nana" to John and Bill. She was a great influence on them, while helping raise them.

Ella was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school for many years.

While John and Bill were growing up she enjoyed camping. During the winters in Florida, she helped Doral shuffleboard cut the cakes and serve them at its tournaments. She attended four international shuffleboard tournaments and never shuffled; she was Kathy's greatest fan. As you can see, she enjoyed her family.

Ella is survived by her only child, Kathy M. Brennan and her husband, Yvon Lauzier; her grandsons, John R. Brennan Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, and two great-grandsons, John R. "Jack" Brennan III and Keegan Brennan, and William J. Brennan and his wife, Marise, and two great-granddaughters, Elliana, and their newest arrival, Natalia; and a brother, John Krieger.

Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; Coleen Brennan; her son-in-law, John R. Brennan Sr.; and her brother, Allan, who was killed during World War II.

Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.