SELINSGROVE - Ellen M. Whalen, 78, of 88 Country Club Dr., and formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Danville, Sept. 24, 1940, a daughter of the late Vincent Kleman Sr. and Margaret (Graham) Kleman.

She was a 1958 graduate of Catholic High School in Mount Carmel.

On Nov. 29, 1969, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, she married Francis J. Whalen, who preceded her in death Aug. 1, 1995.

Ellen was formerly employed at the Shamokin Shoe Factory and Universal Packaging in Mount Carmel Township.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

Ellen cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and loved her two dogs.

Ellen is survived by two daughters, Margaret Brankovich and her husband, Lon, of Selinsgrove, and Joyce Stablewski and her husband, Ronald, of Mount Carmel; a son, John Morack and his wife, Donna, of Mount Carmel; five grandchildren, Sage and Seth Stablewski, Michael Morack, and Ellen and Ryan Brankovich; a great-grandson, Jasper Stablewski; a sister-in-law, Mary Kleman, of Locust Gap; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were a sister, Margaret Kerdock; and a brother, Vincent Kleman, Jr.

WHALEN - Ellen M. Whalen, 78, of 88 Country Club Dr., Selinsgrove, and formerly of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. Viewing will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866 or Mommy and Me Rescue, 610 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.