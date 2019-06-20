IRISH VALLEY - Elma M. Reitz, 77, of Irish Valley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 30, 1941 in Irish Valley, a daughter of the late Melvin L. and Anna M. (Rhoads) Reitz.

Elma was married on March 28, 1964, in Augustaville to Warren G. Reitz who survives.

She was a life-long resident of Irish Valley and a 1959 graduate of Shamokin High School.

Elma was a homemaker. She attended the Augustaville Wesleyan Church, Paxinos. She was a devoted Christian and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dean Reitz and his wife Berda, of Irish Valley; a daughter and son-in-law, Wendy Dombroskie and her husband Dan, of Kratzerville; three grandchildren, Elise Grybos, Michael Grybos and Jonathan Grybos with his fiancé Brittany; one great-granddaughter, Ava Grybos; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Reitz and his wife Joann, of Irish Valley; a sister, Chere Montanya, of New York; and nieces and nephews.

REITZ - Elma M. Reitz, 77, of Irish Valley. A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Augustaville Wesleyan Church, State Route 890, Paxinos. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church with Pastors Greg Clendaniel and Wayne Muckel officiating. Burial will follow in the Summit Cemetery, Irish Valley. Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, PA 17881, is in charge of arrangements.