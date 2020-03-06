MOUNT CARMEL - Elsie L. (Koronkiewicz) Bresadola, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Mount Carmel on Dec. 13, 1930, the daughter of the late Victor and Alice (Kozloski) Koronkiewicz.

Elsie was a 1949 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

In 1991, at St. Joseph's Church, Mount Carmel, she married Robert L. Bresadola, who preceded her in death April 11, 2011.

She was a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and formerly a member of St. Joseph's Church and a lifelong resident of Mount Carmel.

Elsie is survived by her two sons, Robert Neidig and his wife, Janet, of New Cumberland, and Louis Wilson and his wife, Megan, of Locust Gap; a grandson, Ben Neidig, of New Cumberland; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Henry Koronkiewicz.

BRESADOLA - Elsie L. Bresadola, 89, Mount Carmel. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, with vigil prayers at 10 a.m., at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Church of Our Lady, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.